Uttar Pradesh Govt Gets Strict Over Private Schools Fee Hike, Enforces Stringent Measures

The Uttar Pradesh Government has passed UP Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fees Regulation) Act 2018, in order to curb unreasonable fee hike in public schools. The act will apply to all self-financed schools in UP.

According to this Act, a school can revise the annual fee for its students for respective grade/class/level, equal to the average percentage per capita increase in teacher's previous year's monthly salary. The fee hike cannot exceed the yearly percentage increase in consumer price (index+five per cent) of the fee obtained from the student.

This advancement came to place after a letter was issued, by the Secretary of the District Fee Regulation Committee, Gautam Budh Nagar on December 28. The authorities have instructed the educational institutions falling under this Act to share their fee structure on the school website by January 30, 2020.

Schools become 'anger free zones'

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday asked its affiliated schools to become “anger free zones” where everybody including teachers, students, staffs, and parent will try to practice anger management. Anurag Tripathi, the Board Secretary of CBSE sent an advisory in this regard to all CBSE affiliated schools and told news agencies that the initiative would help the students learn the value of “freedom from anger”.

The education board directed to reserve one period for every day for sports-related activities and also to allot time for various curriculum activities. The CBSE has also ordered the schools to share their endeavour to become an anger-free zone on social media using hashtag #cbsenoanger and also to record their experience in this area and urged to create a joyful and conducive environment so that students can learn anger management.

Central govt schools do better than Delhi schools?

Delhi BJP leaders on Friday released a report that claimed central government schools performed better than Delhi government schools, alleging that this happened because the AAP dispensation made big announcements but did not work on them. However, the Delhi government dismissed the report, saying it's "unfair" to compare Delhi government schools with Centre-run Kendriya Vidyalayas that admit students through entrance tests.

(With inputs from ANI)