UP Govt Grants Rs 2,500 Per Month To Children Who Lost Parents To Reasons Other Than COVID

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet took an obliging decision to approve a proposal that will provide financial help to the COVID-19 orphans. The children under the age of 18, who have lost their parents for causes other than COVID-19, will be given Rs 2,500 per month under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheme, Bal Seva Yojana (general).

The Cabinet also agreed to provide financial assistance to adults within the age group of 18 to 23 who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19 or other causes. This help will be given to those who are still continuing their education after completing Class 12th.

According to a government spokesperson, the cabinet approved the scheme for children under the age of 18 with financial help who have lost both their parents/guardians or either of their parents due to several other causes but not in COVID-19.

On the other hand, monetary assistance will be given to the ages between 18 and 23, who have lost one or both of their parents due to Covid or other causes. The scheme will be provided even if they have completed their education up to Class 12 and are pursuing a bachelor's degree or diploma from a government college, university, or technical institution. Those who have passed national and state-level competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, or CLAT, will also be eligible.

More about Bal Seva Yojana

He further states a list of children’s situations who will eligible for the schemes. He said children whose mothers are divorced or abandoned, or whose parents or Head of the family are in prison, or children who have been exposed to child labour will be eligible for assistance.

Children of families involved in begging/prostitution, or who have been reintegrated into the family/family environment after being released can also apply for the scheme.

According to the spokesman, a family with a maximum of two children who fit into the eligibility category will receive monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 per child under this scheme. He went on to say that the state government is fully funding the program.

He even added that the chief minister has been given authority to make required revisions and changes to the scheme in light of the practical problems encountered in its implementation.

In addition, the Cabinet resolved to remove 312 outdated and ineffective laws and authorised a drafting ordinance to that end.

(Image Source: ANI)