Uttar Pradesh: Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Govt Orders Lockdown On Every Weekend

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced that to contain the spread of COVID-19 there will be complete lockdown in the state every Friday from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday till further orders. The decision has come amid a spike in the number of infection cases, which has crossed the 38,000 mark.

The government further said all IT and ITeS industries could also function after maintaining social distancing and other guidelines. Door-step delivery of essential goods and medical services will be allowed as in the past, the government said. The Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh government, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari made this clear in a government order today.

"During the said period every week, all government offices (except essential services and banks) will remain closed. All the urban and rural markets and commercial establishments will also stay closed in this period. The weekly haats (markets), which used to be organized on the weekend can now be arranged on any day between Monday and Friday. All religious places could remain open in this period after following all protocols for social distancing and health guidelines in view of COVID-19 pandemic," the order further read.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to carry out special cleanliness and sanitisation drives in all markets on the weekends when all shops will be shut to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported its highest single-day tally of new coronavirus cases yet after 1,654 patients were confirmed positive for the virus, according to state health department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 38,130, while the death toll increased by 21 to 955.

Of the total cases, 24,203 have been treated and discharged while there are 12,972 active cases.

