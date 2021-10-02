UP Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Suspicious Custodial Death Of Businessman In Gorakhpur

In relation to the custodial death of Gorakhpur-based businessman Manish Gupta, who reportedly died owing to police brutality in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP government recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death.

On September 30, the CM had assured the bereaved family of the deceased that justice will be served and the guilty will not be spared. A day after the death, the CM met the victim’s wife, Meenakshi Gupta, who has been outrageously demanding justice for her husband’s death and the suspension of the guilty officers.

Until the CBI takes over, a special investigation team (SIT) will proceed with the enquiry. Notably, the matter has been transferred to Kanpur from the jurisdiction of Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi Adityanath dismisses officers involved in criminal activities

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath had ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel who were involved in criminal activities. As per the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the CM decided to dismiss the officers following the incident that took place in Gorakhpur.

The CMO said in a statement that tainted police personnel would not be deputed to important positions in the field. The recent order came after a surge in complaints that high-ranking officials of the UP police were involved in illegal activities.

CM Yogi Adityanath said in a statement, "There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules."

UP Police’s high-handedness killed a businessman in Gorakhpur

Earlier this week on September 28, the police raided a hotel room in Gorakhpur, which ended in the death of a Kanpur-based businessman. Following the incident, six police officers were suspended.

Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said in a statement, "Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North."

It was later revealed in the post-mortem report that the businessman, Manish Gupta, had sustained several injuries on the face, head and other parts of the body.