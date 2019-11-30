UP Govt School Shocker:English Teacher Fails To Read A Few Lines In The Language

An English teacher in a government school in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh failed to read a few lines of English from the school textbook during a school inspection. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the English teacher, identified as Raja Kumari was asked by the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey on a surprise check to read from a 8th class textbook during which the teacher can be seen visibly uncomfortable and struggling. This surprise inspection was carried out on November 28 in a school in Sikandarpur Sarausi by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey. He said that he was trying to assess the ground situation of the state of affairs in government schools, accompanied by other officials. This incident brings light to the sad state of affairs when it comes to the educational framework in India.

Read:Tejashwi Yadav alleges apathy of Nitish govt on basic issues like hospitals & education

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Read:Will bring job-oriented education policy: HRD Minister Nishank

After the teacher fumbles her way through the lines, Devendra Kumar can be seen fuming. “She should be suspended immediately. She can’t read herself, how is she managing to teach children? She is a teacher and she can’t read. She can’t read English? You have cleared your BA Pass, right? Nobody is asking you to explain the meaning. I just asked you to read. You can’t even do that,” he says.Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Pandey spoke to the media responding to the entire inspection incident that has gone viral.

"An inspection was done by District Magistrate (DM) Devendra Kumar Pandey, and I was also part of the inspection. In classes 6 and 8 when the lessons were asked to be read in Hindi then most students were able to do that. But when the students were made to read in English then most of them failed, and even some teachers failed to do so. The DM asked the teachers that if they themselves could not read in English then how would they teach the students," he said.

Read: Sena-Cong-NCP promise interest-free Education loans for farm labourers' kids, EWS students

Read:President Kovind: 'Liberal arts education needs equal importance as science & technology'