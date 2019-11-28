Sena-Cong-NCP Promise Interest-free Education Loans For Farm Labourers' Kids, EWS Students

Hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray for the post of the Chief Minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday announced the Common Minimum Program (CMP). The CMP, among many focal points, states to provide education loans at zero per cent interest rate for the children of farm labourers and economically weaker section of the society. Girls from economically weaker sections shall be given free education. On the educational front, the CMP also ensures that measures will be undertaken to increase the standard of education in the state.

Other issues mentioned in the Common Minimum Program

Besides Education, the CMP formulated by Maha Vikas Aghadi also mentioned various issues such as Farmer's assistance, Unemployment, Health, Industry, Social Justice, Women Safety, and Urban Development.

In order to curb unemployment, the CMP plans to immediately initiate the process of filling all the vacant posts in the state government. The CMP aims to launch One Rupee clinic at the taluka level, facilitating all pathological tests and health insurance cover to every citizen in the state.

On the infrastructural front, the CMP plans to launch a scheme on the pattern of Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana for which a separate financial provision will be made in order to improve the road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Corporations. Also, policy reforms shall be introduced to attract new investments in the information technology sector and concessions shall be extended and permission process to be simplified to attract new industries and investors.

The CMP also states to provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are suffering due to premature rains and floods. Immediate loan waivers will be granted to the farmers and crop insurance scheme will be revised to ensure immediate compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops. The CMP aims to take appropriate measures to ensure remunerative prices for farm produce.

The Common Minimum Programme is a document outlining the minimum objectives of a coalition government in India. The document has acquired prominence since coalition governments have become the norm in India.

