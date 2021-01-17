UP Govt To Administer COVID Vaccine Twice A Week After Clocking Highest Jabs On Day 1

As India's vaccination drive against Coronavirus (COVID-19) gets underway, the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday, announced that the next round of vaccination will be done on January 22 in the state. Uttar Pradesh- India's most populous state - inoculated 21,291 on Day 1 - highest in the nation. Uttar Pradesh government has also announced that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses - twice a week from Monday.

UP: 'Twice a week' vaccination

Vaccination on Day 1

As informed by the Health ministry, the highest number of vaccines were administered in UP at 21291 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 18412, Maharashtra at 18328, Bihar at 18169, Odisha at 13746, Karnataka at 13594, Gujarat at 10787, Rajasthan at 9279, West Bengal at 9730, Madhya Pradesh at 9219, Kerala at 8062. The Health Ministry said 3,352 vaccination sessions were held and 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated on the first day. The 11 states and union territories where both Covishield and Covaxin were administered were Assam (65 sessions), Bihar (301), Delhi (81), Haryana (77), Karnataka (242), Maharashtra (285), Odisha (161), Rajasthan (167) Tamil Nadu (160), Telangana (14) and Uttar Pradesh (317).

Glitches in the Co-Win app mandatory for beneficiaries to register led to poor turnout in Mumbai and resulting in the state could not meet the intended vaccination target on Saturday. Hence, the state Health Department announced the suspension of the novel coronavirus inoculation drive in Maharashtra till January 18. While several cases of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) were reported throughout the country only one case of hospitalisation was reported in Delhi on the first day of COVID19 vaccination.

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Meanwhile, Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive commenced in 3351 locations. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

