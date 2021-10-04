Lakhimpur Violence LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Detained; Min Slams 'political Tourism'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Hitting out at the opposition for seeking to leverage the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence for the UP polls, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh stated, "We've seen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doing political tourism earlier. It an attempt to hamper the probe and manipulate public opinion. This shouldn't happen. They should at least wait for 24 hours or visit after there's a result to the probe."
We're taking this matter seriously & it is under investigation. CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism & political competition as polls are around the corner: UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Lakhimpur Kheri violence pic.twitter.com/Y6kjCKYMZ6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021
After Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were denied permission to land at the Lucknow airport in view of their plan to visit Lakhimpur, the Chhattisgarh CM hit back at the UP government. Baghel said, "Why are people being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri? Section 144 has been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri then why isn't one allowed to land in Lucknow? Do people no longer have rights in UP? Does one need a visa to visit UP?"
UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi asks Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel & Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021
Baghel & Randhawa have announced to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today, where 8 people died in clashes pic.twitter.com/KEdDZOHyLD
Opposition leaders from across the country ranging from NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to West Bengal CM Arvind Kejriwal condemned the violence in Lakhimpur-Kheri.
I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of @BJP4India towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 3, 2021
A delegation of 5 @AITCofficial MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support.
Barbaric way of silencing the voices of our Kisans. I strongly condemn the incident at #Lakhimpur_Kheri Uttar Pradesh.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 3, 2021
1. यूपी के जिला लखीमपुर खीरी में 3 कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की माँग को लेकर आन्दोलन कर रहे किसानों पर केन्द्रीय मंत्री के पुत्र द्वारा कथित तौर पर कई किसानों की गाड़ी से रौंद कर की गई हत्या अति-दुःखद। यह भाजपा सरकार की तानाशाही व क्रूरता को दर्शाता है जो कि इनका असली चेहरा भी है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 3, 2021
An FIR has been registered against Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra, his son Ashish Mishra and unknown accused persons under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 279 (rash driving), 302 (murder) and 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC. Meanwhile, farmers have issued a set of demands to Lakhimpur Kheri DM AK Chaurasiya - dismissal of MoS Home, registering FIR, ex gratia, government jobs to victims' kin and judicial probe. On his part, Chaurasiya stated that the demands have been forwarded to higher authorities and talks with farmers will be held later.
In a key development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur-Kheri district where the violence took place on October 3. Visuals showed that a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence. Moreover, a stationery truck is blocking the road in order to prevent Yadav from leaving.
When he was stopped from leaving his residence for Lakhimpur, he sat on a dharna alongside SP workers. He told the media, "Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) should resign. Rs 2 crore and a government job should be given to the next of kin of the farmers who died."
#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur. Congress shared a video in which Vadra is seen accusing the police of forcibly detaining her without a warrant, warning of consequences. She said, "If you forcibly take me in this van, you will be kidnapping me. Go and get a warrant before you arrest me. There may be no law and order in this state, but it is there in this state".
Congress workers have gheraoed the police station demanding her release. While Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivpal Yadav have been detained enroute to Lakhimpur, BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Pramod Tiwari has been placed under house arrest.
Terming the incident as very sad and unfortunate, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. Appealing to the people not to be misled, he urged them to help maintain peace and order in the state. While ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and the Commissioner are present on the spot, the entry of political leaders has been barred in Lakhimpur-Kheri owing to the imposition of Section 144.
Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra disputed that his son Ashish was not at the site of the crime and blamed the protesters instead. Explaining the sequence of events, he told Republic TV, "This (Dangal) programme happens in our ancestral village every year. The Deputy CM was going there as the Chief Guest. We got information that farmers are doing a demonstration and trying to show black flags. So, the administration diverted our route. So, we were going through another route. Our party workers were coming to receive the Deputy CM. While they were on the way, there were attacked by rowdy elements among farmers".
Rejecting the allegation that he mowed down and shot dead farmers, Ashish Mishra remarked, "This is false. I was present at the primary school in the Banbirpur village where Dangal was organised from 9 am to the end of the programme. The biggest proof of this is that about 2500-3000 persons, administrative officials, wrestlers and shopkeepers were present. Hari Om was our driver who was killed at the spot. From our side, 6-7 persons are missing out of which 4 have been confirmed dead."
Farmers were protesting against the three farm laws ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on October 3 where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. Since the morning, the protesters had gathered with black flags at the helipad in the Maharaja Agrasen Ground in Tikonia where Maurya was scheduled to land. Thereafter, violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead and many others injured. As per the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra came with three vehicles around the time the farmers were dispersing from their protest.
It claimed, "He mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. There were also shots fired, and one of the deaths was by this shooting by Ashish Mishra and his team". The SKM, which is the umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the agrarian laws, demanded that Ashish Mishra and others involved in the attack should be booked for murder besides seeking the ouster of Ajay Mishra from the Union Council of Ministers.