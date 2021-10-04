Lakhimpur Violence LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Detained; Min Slams 'political Tourism'

In a key development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur-Kheri district where the violence took place on October 3. Visuals showed that a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence. Moreover, a stationery truck is blocking the road in order to prevent Yadav from leaving.

When he was stopped from leaving his residence for Lakhimpur, he sat on a dharna alongside SP workers. He told the media, "Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) should resign. Rs 2 crore and a government job should be given to the next of kin of the farmers who died."