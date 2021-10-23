UP Minister Defends '95% People Don't Use Petrol' Remark; Highlights Abundant Power Supply

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari doubled down on his controversial comment downplaying the impact of the fuel price rise on the people. Tiwari who holds Independent Charge of Sports & Youth Affairs and serves as MoS Panchayati Raj claimed at an event in Jalaun that 95% of the people don't require petrol as a handful of persons drive cars. Coming down heavily on the BJP leader, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Now even the Minister will not require petrol as the people make you walk (after the Assembly polls). The reality is that 95% of the people don't need BJP".

उप्र के भाजपाई मंत्री जी ने कहा कि महँगे पेट्रोल से आम जनता को फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता क्योंकि 95% जनता को पेट्रोल की ज़रूरत नहीं है। अब मंत्री जी को भी नहीं पड़ेगी क्योंकि जनता उनको पैदल कर देगी। सच्चाई तो ये है कि 95% जनता को भाजपा की ज़रूरत नहीं है।



‘थार’ में तो डीज़ल पड़ता है ना? — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 22, 2021

Defending his remarks, Tiwari remarked, "Please listen to my comment first. Whenever I give a statement, I say it with responsibility. I have spoken about 4-wheeler vehicles running on petrol. After the formation of the Yogi and Modi governments, the electricity supply is now 20, 22 or 24 hours. Today, the farmer does farming using electricity instead of diesel."

"In comparison to other states, the price of petrol and diesel in Uttar Pradesh is less. Compare the inflation and the per capita income. I say with responsibility that the inflation hasn't increased as compared to the rise in per capita income after Yogi Ji and Modi Ji formed their governments," he added.

Rising fuel prices

On Saturday, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the fourth consecutive day. The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to Rs.107.24 per litre and Rs.95.97 per litre respectively after a hike of Rs.0.35. On the other hand, petrol costs Rs.113.12 per litre in Mumbai whereas the price of diesel is Rs.104 per litre. Amongst other reasons, the fuel price rise has been attributed to the fact that both the Centre and many states have increased their taxes on petrol and diesel.

Taking to Twitter on October 21, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi stated, "The government of India is playing a cruel joke our on public". He also shared an image captioned, “FILLIONAIRE: One who can afford a full tank in India". Commenting on the fuel price hike on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra opined, "When you buy costly petrol and diesel, remember that the Modi government has earned Rs.23 lakh crore from the sale of petroleum products".