UP Minister's Shocking Threat: 'Will Bury Alive Those Sloganeering Against PM Modi, Yogi'

In the light of the protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University against the amended Citizenship Act condemning the alleged assault by UP Police to control the law and order situation during the protests, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has made a controversial statement that he would bury alive those who raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said while addressing a public gathering organized in support of the amended Citizenship Act.

Over the ongoing protests across the nation where students gherao the Vice-Chancellors of the universities causing a ruckus and stopping the process of the education, the UP minister said that those who cause unrest would not be spared. He also spoke about the riots in the state during anti-CAA protests stating that the majority of the people are peace-loving with less than one per cent of the people being criminal-minded.

"I want to tell the (Aligarh) Muslim University that the Muslims in Aligarh are very peace-loving. However, if you Gherao our officials and Muslim brothers, we will beat you. We will not leave anyone," Singh said.

Reiterating the Center's stand of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, he said that people have the right to stay in the country, but "this is not a Dharamshala" implying that outsiders infiltrating illegally will be detained. The UP minister also expressed his opinion over Pakistan and China, stating that the Centre will not bow down to any act of the neighbours that goes against the nation.

"If Pakistan raises its eyes, it will not be seen on the map. If China bats an eye, we will respond to its bullets with bullets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not scared of anyone," he said.

BJP's Dilip Ghosh says those damaging public property will be shot

Another BJP leader, from West Bengal, had made a statement on similar lines sparking a controversy. West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had said those who damage public property in the state under the garb of protests will be shot down, drawing flak from other political parties in West Bengal.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not taking action against those who damaged public property during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, and called vandalisers “her voters”.

"Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters. In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said.

