UP now one of the most investor friendly states, change for the better is visible : Yogi Adityanath

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath Friday lauded the achievements of his government in the fields of industrialisation and financial growth and claimed that improvement in law and order and reforms have helped the state scale up to the number two position in the country in the last five years.

Uttar Pradesh is now one of the most investor friendly states in the country, where an investor has no longer to worry either about his personal safety and security or that of his investments, he said at a prgramme here.

“The change that took place in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years is clearly visible on the ground. Factors such as improvement in law and order situation, better reforms and ease of doing business have helped the state attain a leading position as an investor friendly destination and to drive the country's economy,” he said addressing the annual session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce virtually.

During 2015-16 Uttar Pradesh was in the sixth position in the country in terms of the financial system parameters. It has jumped to the "second or third positions" in the last five years, he said.

Adityanath had assumed office in March 2017 and election to the most populous state of the country is due next year.

“In terms of implementation of central schemes, Uttar Pradesh was earlier either in the 25th or 30th position. Now in respect of at least 44 central schemes, it is in the number one position. Earlier, we had only two expressways, but now we have five new ones. Uttar Pradesh will soon be the only state in the country with five international airports,” he said.

The chief minister also claimed that the state had set a new export record in the MSME sector.

“Uttar Pradesh had recorded exports in MSME sector worth 1.31 lakh crore. In terms of logistics, we are now in sixth place in the country,” he added. PTI PNT KK KK KK

