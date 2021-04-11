UP Panchayat Polls: Unnao Police Seizes 2 Quintal Jalebi, 1050 Samosas Cooked For Voters

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh District Panchayat elections, the Unnao Police seized two quintal jalebi and 1050 samosas cooked to distribute amongst voters by a gram panchayat poll candidate in Hasanganj on Saturday.

"A case has been registered for violation of COVID norms and Model Code of Conduct. 10 people have been arrested," said Circle Officer.

Meanwhile, a woman's nomination papers for contesting as a village head in the upcoming panchayat polls were rejected in Purkazi block on Saturday after she filled in the form with her first husband's name. According to returning officer R K Shrivastava, all the documents of Sonia, the candidate, that she had submitted were found to have her current husband Satendra's name.

Uttar Pradesh District Panchayat elections

Uttar Pradesh will hold elections for gram panchayat, kshetra panchayats, and Zila panchayat in four phases. The first phase will take place on April 15, the second, third, and fourth phases will be held on April 19, 26, and 29 respectively. The results of the elections will be announced on May 2.

In the first phase of the elections, 18 districts- Ghaziabad, Rampur, Hathras, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Agra, Kanpur City, Mahoba, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Raibarieli, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Shravsti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi will go to polls while in the second phase, 20 districts— Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Ettah, Mainpuri, Kannoj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakut, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh will conduct voting.

In the third phase, 20 districts—- Shamli, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Kasganj, Firozabad, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Unnao, Amethi, Barabanki, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ballia will go to polls while in the fourth phase, 17 districts- Bulandshahr, Hapur, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Farrukhabad, Banda, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Basti, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, and Mau will conduct voting.

