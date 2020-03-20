UP Police Warns Of Action If Kanika Kapoor Is Found Guilty Of Evading Airport Screening

As singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel coronavirus days after attending a Holi Party in which BJP MP Dushyant Singh was also present, UP Police has warned of taking strict action if she is found guilty. The UP Police responded on reports that Kapoor had flouted the screening at the airport after returning from the UK.

Speaking to Republic TV, Jyoti Narayan, IG law and order said, "Any person who creates problem if they are already infected, we can take action as per IPC and Epidemic Act. Lucknow DM and CMO will take the decision."

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19

Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports started doing the rounds on Friday. In a post on Instagram, the singer shared that she got herself tested after experiencing symptoms, and it came positive. She added that she and her family are in quarantine at the moment and following all medical advice. Kanika also stated that she had tested negative during the airport screening when she returned to India (reportedly from London) 10 days ago. She said the symptoms developed four days ago, and that she was feeling alright. The Baby Doll artist also urged citizens to practice self-isolation, while expressing hope that one should not panic, but only follow the instructions at the moment.

