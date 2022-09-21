UP: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Rape By 3 Men In Bareilly

A pregnant woman was allegedly raped by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, leading to her miscarriage, police said on Wednesday.

According to her husband's complaint, the woman was working on the farm in Bisharatganj police station limits when the three men allegedly raped her. The woman, who was three months pregnant, suffered a miscarriage as a result, the police said.

The woman has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is critical, the police added.

The police have registered an FIR and arrested one accused on Tuesday. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken as facts emerge, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agrawal said.

The incident occurred on September 13.

Bisharatganj police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar said the woman's husband lodged a complaint with the women's police station in Bareilly on September 16.

The woman's husband, however, alleged that he lodged a complaint on the day of the incident but the police did not take action.

As his wife's health deteriorated, he took her to the district hospital from where he sent a complaint through post, on which the police registered a case on Tuesday, the man said.

Image: Representative Photo/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)