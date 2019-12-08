UP: Rape Survivor Attacked With Acid By Rapists For Refusing To Withdraw Case Against Them

In yet another horrifying example of crimes against women, a rape survivor hailing from Muzaffarnagar, UP had acid thrown on her by her rapists for allegedly refusing to withdraw her case against them. The 30-year-old woman had been trying to lodge a case against her rapists but the police had shown her the door claiming that there was no evidence of rape thereby closing the case. On finally managing to file a complaint directly with the court she started getting threatened by her rapists.

"Four men barged into the woman''s house on Wednesday night and poured acid on her as she had been refusing to withdraw her complaint of rape against them filed in a court here,"said Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tripathi of Shahpur police station.

The 30-year-old woman has suffered 30 percent burns after being attacked with acid and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut. Officer Girja Tripathi has said that the four men who threw acid on her were absconding but would be arrested soon.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday suffered a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 pm after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 pm. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had been given bail on November 30. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case. Meanwhile, the brother of the victim has revealed that the victim's last words were that 'All those 5 names should cease to exist', demanding death to the rapists. The victim had also said to her brother that she wished to live to fight for justice. Her brother has demanded that the victim's last wishes be fulfilled.

