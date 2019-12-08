Unnao Rape Victim's Kin Refuses To Do Last Rites, Demands A Meeting With UP CM

After the Unnao rape victim died due to the extensive burn injuries on December 6, her sister has demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should come and meet the family. Victim's sister has stated that the cremation will be allowed only after meeting with the CM. According to sources, she said that if the administration does the cremation forcibly then she will set herself ablaze. She has blamed the administration for the death of her sister. She said that the victim was not being treated properly and was not given proper security. She also said that her sister could have been alive today if she was treated properly and given adequate security.

CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the grieving family of speedy justice, stating that a fast track court will decide the case and all the accused persons were arrested. He later announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the family. Her family took her body back to her village in Unnao district by road after a post-mortem examination. A senior doctor at Safdarjung hospital said the postmortem showed that the woman died of extensive burn injuries. "There was no indication of the presence of any foreign body, poisoning or suffocation on the body of the woman during postmortem conducted this morning," the doctor said.

'I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead'

Stating that the perpetrators responsible for her death have no right to live, the victim's father and brother demanded that they either be chased by police and killed in an encounter or be hanged to death. "I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead," the woman's father said at their house in Unnao. "I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death," he said. The woman's brother also made a similar demand for killing the accused either in an encounter or by hanging. He said his sister will get justice only when all those responsible for her death "will go to the place where she has gone".

IYC and NSUI took out candlelight march demanding justice

In the national capital, members of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) took out a candlelight march demanding justice for the family of the victim. The woman, who was raped last year, was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her. Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

