UP Saw No Riots During BJP's Tenure, Says CM Yogi In Run-up To Polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the state has not seen a single riot since the BJP-led administration has been in power

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that throughout the four and a half years that the BJP-led administration has been in power, the state has not seen a single riot. The UP chief minister also stated that in the previous four and a half years, India's view of the state has shifted.

No riots in UP: Yogi Adityanath

BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh completed four years on Sunday and on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "To complete four and a half years tenure in a state like UP is very important in the view of security and good governance. Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is the same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last four and a half years, there was no riot."

"We have dealt with criminals and mafias with strictness under the framework of law irrespective of their caste, place and religion. More than Rs 1,800 crores of government property were seized and the illegal encroachments of criminals were also demolished." During his stint as Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh has risen to second place in the national list of 'Ease of Doing Business.'

"In last four and a half years, we have given the house to 42 lakh poor. In case of a calamity, we try to give compensation to the affected in 24 hrs. We have provided over Rs 5 lakh crores through DBT to the people of the state. Over 4.5 lakh youths were given govt jobs through a transparent system," he noted.

In Ayodhya and Kashi, Uttar Pradesh has showcased its culture by hosting 'Deepotsav' and 'Deep Deepawali' in front of the country and the world. The opposition avoided organising these celebrations because they feared they would be labelled as communal, he added.

Yogi talks about crime rate in Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister praised the state's 24 million residents and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the national leadership for guiding his government to prosperity and excellent governance. Yogi Adityanath slammed the Opposition for encouraging mafia raj throughout their terms in office and highlighted the crackdown on mafia power and work done by the BJP government for the poor. 

