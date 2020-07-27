UP Student Who Topped Board Exams Overjoyed After Speaking To PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Usman Saifi, the resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, who topped the Class 12 board exam, could not believe his ears after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him on his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday.

Saifi said, "I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends."I was not able to believe that I am speaking to the world's best leader.

During his Mann ki Baat radio address, PM Modi interacted with students who performed exceptionally well in the board examinations this year despite facing all odds. He spoke to Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and praised them for their achievement.

"There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country," PM Modi said.

PM’s interaction with students

Kritika Nandal was the first student the Prime Minister interacted with on his Mann Ki Baat programme. Nandal cleared her board exam with flying colour and hails from Panipat, Haryana. PM Modi congratulated her for passing the board exams and asked about her aim in life. She said, “I want to become a doctor.”

PM Modi wished her best of luck and said that the life of doctors is totally dedicated to the society and that it is a 24x7 job. “Doctors have to work very hard throughout the day and in the time of pandemic, they are risking their lives to serve the public,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi then interacted with Vinayak of Ernakulam, Kerala. PM asked Vinayak “How’s the Josh!” to which he spontaneously replied, “High, Sir". While congratulating Vinayak, PM Modi asked him if he is into social media and electronic gadgets, to which the youngster replied “No sir, we are not allowed to use social media and electronic gadgets in our school premises". “So, you are lucky!”, PM Modi replied.

