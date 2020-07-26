Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Congratulates Students Who Cleared Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with students who performed exceptionally well in the board examinations this year despite facing all odds. During his Mann ki Baat radio address, PM Modi congratulated the students and motivated them to perform well in their future endeavors. PM Modi further said that "our country is changing with a positive mindset".

"Our country is changing. If we look at this with a positive mindset, we ourselves will be amazed. There was a time when in sports and other sectors most of the people who came either from Big cities or eminent families or came from renowned schools or colleges attained success. Now the country is changing. Youth from villages, small towns and ordinary families are coming forward. They are attaining new heights of success. They are moving ahead keeping their dreams alive despite problems" PM Modi said while addressing the youngsters in his Radio programme.

"Something similar was evident in this year's board exam results", PM Modi said.

PM Modi interacts with students

Kritika Nandal was the first student the Prime Minister interacted with on his Mann Ki Baat programme. Nandal cleared her board exam with flying colour and hails from Panipat, Haryana. PM Modi congratulated her for passing the board exams and asked about her aim in life. She said, “I want to become a doctor.” PM Modi wished her best of luck and said that the life of doctors is totally dedicated to the society and that it is a 24x7 job. “Doctors have to work very hard throughout the day and in the time of pandemic, they are risking their lives to serve the public,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi then interacted with Vinayak of Ernakulam, Kerala. PM asked Vinayak “How’s the Josh!” to which he spontaneously replied, “High, Sir". While congratulating Vinayak, PM Modi asked him if he is into social media and electronic gadgets, to which the youngster replied “No sir, we are not allowed to use social media and electronic gadgets in our school premises". “So you are lucky!”, PM Modi replied.

He further spoke to Usman Saifi of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh and congratulated him for passing the board exams. PM Modi asked Saifi about his ambitions in life to which Saifi replied, “I am preparing for JEE Mains that will be held in September and wish to get into an IIT. After completing my engineering, I want to become an IAS officer.” PM also asked him about his hobbies, “I love to write on current affairs”, the youngster said. The PM was amazed to know that he loves writing about such key issues, apart from studies. “I am glad to know that you read and write about these important topics. Writing helps you hone your thinking and learning skills". PM further advised Usman to learn ‘Vedic Mathematics’ online as the student also holds an interest in mathematics.

The last student PM Modi interacted with was Kanika from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu whose father is a driver. She aspires to become a doctor. After learning that her father is a driver PM Modi said “First of all, I do a pranam to your father who is taking a lot of care of you and your sister (who is also studying in MBBS). It is a great service he is doing. He is an inspiration for all.”

He further said, “When I hear of Namakkal, I think of the Anjaneyar temple, now I will also remember my interaction with you".

