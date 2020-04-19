UP: Yogi Govt To Provide Jobs To Migrant Labourers Under MGNREG Scheme

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to all those labourers who have come from outside the state. According to Principal Secretary (Rural Development), Manoj Singh, the migration of youth to villages following a lockdown has led to a situation of economic distress, which can be solved by providing jobs for the youth the under MGNREGS.

The official said that Youth seeking jobs under MGNREGS will be immediately given job cards in their respective villages and if a person’s name does not figure in the job card of a family, then it would be added. He also said that as per the guidelines of the Centre, works under MGNREGS would be conducted outside the containment area, for which the state government will follow all necessary guidelines of the Centre after April 20 when construction activity resumes.

The Principal Secretary said that the department will issue a new job card to the family if the original one is lost. According to reports, at the Gram Panchayat level, job cards will be made available to tribal communities like Musahar, Vantangiya, Tharu, besides widows and physically challenged people. It is noteworthy that the Centre has recently raised the MGNREGS wages from Rs 182 to Rs 201 for Uttar Pradesh.

Further, Singh said that the stipulated norms of following social distancing will be strictly followed during any construction activity under MGNREGS. According to the Rural Development Department, preference would be given to works related to water conservation, irrigation and other works related to affected families hit by the lockdown. Preference would be given to projects like PM Awas Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana and construction of toilets, which generate more employment days.

