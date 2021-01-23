Upgraded Schilika Weapon To Be Showcased At R-Day By Only Woman Contingent Commander

In a new milestone, amid several others in this year's Republic Day Parade, the upgraded Schilika weapon system is all set to be rolled down Rajpath for the first time led by the only women contingent Commander. Elaborating on the new and improved Schilka, Captain Preeti Chowdhary while speaking to news agency ANI stated that the upgraded weapon could shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometers on the ground and about 2.5 kilometers in the air. The Captain also asserted that the honour to lead the upgraded weapon was not because of her 'gender' but because it was her regiment's equipment.

"The upgraded Schilka to roll down Rajpath for the first time this year. It can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometers on the ground and about 2.5 kilometers in the air. I received this opportunity because it's my regiment's equipment, not due to my gender," Captain Preeti Chowdhary said.

According to a statement, the upgraded Schilka weapon system, equipped with modern radar and digital fire control computers, has the ability to destroy wartime targets for low-level air defense in all-weather, keeping an accurate eye on targets. Captain Chowdhary had last marched in the 2016 Republic Day celebration as a cadet with the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Major changes in Republic Day Parade

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day Parade will witness several major changes owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in 55 years, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that no foreign dignitary would attend the January 26 parade, given the global health crisis. It is important to note that the absence of a foreign dignitary in the R-Day parade has not occurred since 1966 when Indira Gandhi had just recently taken charge after the demise of Lal Bahadur Shastri, a mere fortnight before the Republic Day parade.

Moreover, several other changes have been introduced in the parade contingents this year. This year, the contingents will only march for a distance of 3.5 Km instead of the usual 8.5 km. The reduction in the distance is the outcome of the decision to maintain social distancing between the marching contingents. The number of individuals in each continent have also be cut short to only 96 members in place of 144 members in each contingent.

(With Agency Inputs)