Republic Day 2021 Celebration Undergoes Change Over COVID, Defence Ministry Decides Format

The Republic Day Parade 2021 will witness major changes due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Defence has finalised the changed format for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26 in view of the Covid protocols. For the first time, the parade will not culminate at the Red Fort. This year the parade will end at National Stadium.

Every year, the parade covers a distance of 8.5 km but the Republic Day parade in 2021 will only march for a distance of 3.5 Km. The reduction in the distance is the outcome of the decision to maintain social distancing between the marching contingents. The participants of the parade will be placed at a longer distance abiding by the protocols.

The number of individuals in each continent will also be cut short with only 96 members in place of 144 members in each contingent. The size of the contingents has been reformulated to 12×8 in place of usual 12×12 rows and columns. This will witness a change in the visible patterns of the Republic Day parade next year. All marching participants and performers will be wearing masks during the parade.

The spectators will also be seated according to the social distancing protocols and will be wearing masks at all times. This year the spectator strength has also been drastically cut down from 1,15000 to 25,000 this year. The guest list has been kept very short due to the safety concerns of the participants and the guests. Unlike every year, children will be missed at the Republic Day parade as this time, the entry to the parade will be restricted for children below 15 years of age. The cultural programmes will also be curtailed due to safety measures.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be Chief Guest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest on Republic Day in January 2021. MEA has confirmed his visit to India. Allaying speculations over Boris Johnson’s attendance at India’s Republic Day celebrations next year, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We look forward to welcoming the British PM here."

