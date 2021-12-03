Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Delhi Court Dismisses Ansal Brothers' Plea Seeking Stay On Jail Terms

The Delhi's Sessions Court on Friday dismissed appeals filed by businessmen Sushil Ansal, his brother Gopal Ansal and others seeking to stay their prison sentence for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar Fire Tragedy case that claimed 59 lives.

During arguments last week, the prosecution led by advocate AT Ansari had said that the suspension of a prison sentence in an "offence of such magnitude will not (only) be tantamount to the travesty of justice, but will also trigger the mental trauma and agony that the victim of Uphaar Tragedy (were) made to suffer during the already long-drawn battle of 24 years."

Citing multiple pieces of evidence, the advocate had argued that the prosecution has more than overwhelming evidence to sustain the conviction and sentence awarded to the Ansal brothers.

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) had earlier opposed the plea filed by the Ansal brothers and others demanding suspension of sentence on the grounds of gravity of the offence. Appearing for AVUT, senior lawyer Vikas Pahwa stressed that tampering of evidence is extremely serious in nature.

Delhi Police had also opposed the plea filed by the Ansals stating that suspending prison terms of convicts would trigger mental trauma and agony among victims.

Ansal brothers get 7 Yrs jail and ₹2.5 Cr fine each for evidence tampering

Earlier this month, the Ansal brothers along with court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, and other individuals PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra were booked in the tapering of evidence case.

Panwar and Malhotra died during the course of the trial. The Ansal brothers - Shishil and Gopal - were sentenced to seven years in prison by Delhi's Patiala High Court for tampering with evidence in the Uphaar fire tragedy. A fine of Rs 2.5 crore each was also imposed on the brothers by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

"After thinking overnights and nights, the court has come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment," CMM said while passing the order.

The blaze had broken out at the Uphaar cinema hall in Delhi during the premiere of the Bollywood movie "Border" on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.