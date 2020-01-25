CAA: 154 Eminent Citizens Urge Prez Kovind To Take Action Against Those Creating Rukus

With the growing student protests in the country over CAA and NRC, as many as 154 eminent citizens have written to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against those indulging in violence in the name of protesting against the Act. The personalities, which include former judges, civil servants, and defence officers, appealed to the President to initiate action against such miscreants in order to 'protect democratic institutions'.

Permod Kohli, Central Administrative Tribunal chairman and former judge who led the delegation to meet the President, alleged that the protests against CAA were 'instigated' by political elements'. The voice of support from the group came even as voices of dissent from across various sections continue to emerge against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Delhi police on Friday questioned former Congress MLA from Okhla Asif Mohammad, local leader Ashu Khan and a Jamia Millia Islamia student in connection with violence in the area during anti-citizenship law protest last month. They were questioned at the crime branch office in Chanakyapuri for over six hours, police said, adding that their statements are being verified.

The mobile phones of Mohammad and Khan have been seized. According to police, 102 people have been arrested in connection with the violence last month. On Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia Millia Islamia last month. The accused has been identified as Furkan, a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar, police said.

Furkan's identity and his presence at the scene of crime have been established through video evidence, a senior police officer said. Furkan's father Muhammad Naim said police took his son on the basis of the CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container but it was not known whether there was water or petrol in it.

