Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP CM Yogi Over Planned Inclusion Of CAA In Lucknow Uni Syllabus

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the planned introduction of CAA in Lucknow University political science curriculum saying that soon the biography of the "chief" will be taught to students. As per reports, the university administration has planned to hold a debate on the contentious new citizenship law in the month of February. Following the debate by the political science department, a proposal will be sent for the inclusion of the positive aspects of the CAA in the syllabus.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to attack the BJP government. "It's been said that the Lucknow University plans to include CAA in its curriculum. If the condition remains, then soon the biography of the chief would be taught while lectures will be replaced by his speeches and stories of his life will be part of children's academics."

सुनने में आया है कि लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय के पाठ्यक्रम में CAA को रखा जा रहा है. अगर यही हाल रहा तो शीघ्र मुखिया जी की जीवनी भी विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ाई जाएगी व लेक्चर की जगह उनके प्रवचन होंगे और बच्चों की शिक्षा में उनकी चित्र-कथा भी शामिल की जाएगी. pic.twitter.com/6UABUeM1du — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 24, 2020

Mayawati against 'divisive' CAA in curriculum

BSP supremo Mayawati also took to Twitter to express her displeasure. She opined that the CAA in under discussion in the court and hence the inclusion of this "controversial and divisive citizenship law by the Lucknow University in the syllabus is completely wrong and inappropriate". Mayawati vowed to roll back the changed curriculum if her party returns to power.

Intended to clarify CAA says university

Speaking to media, Shashi Shukla, Head of the Department of Political Science at Lucknow University, reasoned that the move is needed to clarify people about CAA. “There is a proposal for a paper under the subject ‘contemporary issue in Indian politics’ and including CAA in it is under consideration. We will include it in the syllabus and put it on the board as a proposal. If passed it will be sent to the Academic Council and once it is cleared, studies will start," he said.

Contentious new citizenship law

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

