US Committee Proposes India's Inclusion In NATO Plus To Deter China

The US House China Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party has recommended the inclusion of India in NATO Plus, a select group of American allies. India's potential inclusion in this select group of defence partners would enhance intelligence sharing, provide access to cutting-edge military technology, and reinforce the defence partnership between India and the United States.

Such developments reflect the growing recognition of India's role in countering Chinese influence and preserving peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The committee, led by Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, seeks to strengthen global security while countering the aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region. This proposal aligns with the ongoing efforts of Indian-American advocates, including Ramesh Kapoor, who has been advocating for India's inclusion in NATO Plus for the past six years.

What is NATO Plus?

NATO Plus is an arrangement that brings together countries with formal defence partnerships with the United States and the member nations of NATO. Currently, the NATO Plus group consists of Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, and South Korea. These nations collaborate to strengthen collective security efforts.The proposal to include India in NATO Plus holds several strategic advantages for both India and the United States. By joining this select group of American allies, India would gain access to seamless intelligence sharing and the latest military technologies, reducing time lags in defence advancements. India's inclusion would further strengthen its defence partnership with the United States, aligning its policies with those of two influential powers: the US and Russia.



India's Role in Countering Chinese Influence

The committee calls for strengthening diplomatic deterrence by supporting Taiwan's participation in international organisations. It recommends amending the TAIPEI Act to publicly oppose any attempts by the CCP to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty by misusing and misleading others about the underlying purpose of UN Resolution 2758 or the United States' One China Policy. Such actions demonstrate the committee's commitment to upholding Taiwan's status and countering the CCP's influence.

The move implies that India's inclusion in NATO Plus is crucial for the US in addressing the strategic competition posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The intention of the US is to deter CCP aggression across the Indo-Pacific region. This move comes at a time when both the US and India recognise the need to counter China's growing influence and safeguard regional stability.

The committee highlights that economic sanctions against China in the event of an attack on Taiwan will be most effective when key allies, including NATO, NATO plus Group G7, and Quad members, join in a joint response. The unified approach of these nations not only enhances deterrence but also reinforces the importance of collective action in countering China's aggressive behaviour.

This recent recommendation is quite similar to US Congressman Ro Khanna's proposal last year, where he called for India's inclusion as the sixth country in NATO Plus. Congressman Khanna emphasised that this move would facilitate a stronger defence partnership between India and the United States, particularly in the face of the rise of China and Russia.

In Congressman Khanna's words, "I have worked on trying to add India as the sixth country to NATO Plus, and that would facilitate and make it easier to have this growing Defence Partnership and make sure that we're moving India towards more of a defence security alignment with the United States and Russia."Khanna’s previous proposal suggested support for deepening ties between the US and India. With India's growing role in the Indo-Pacific region, its inclusion in NATO Plus would further solidify its position as a key ally in the shared objective of promoting peace, stability, and deterrence in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.