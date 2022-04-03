US Congresswoman Hails PM Modi For Trying To Broker Russia-US Peace Deals Amid Ukraine War

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for "peace" between Ukraine and Russia, a top American Congresswoman has praised the Prime Minister's efforts to broker peace between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine crisis. Further hoping that his efforts would help restore peace in the region, the Congresswoman said it is a very positive goal to have. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who was speaking to PTI in an exclusive interview, went on to laud PM Modi's attempts to bring peace and added,

"Well, I think that right now he (PM Modi) is trying to broker a peace between Russia and America with Ukraine. I think that’s a very positive goal to have. We (India and US) have strong economic ties, we have strong peace ties, and we have similar strong values. I would say we have the same form of government."

PM Modi conveys India's readiness for peace efforts

Notably, PM Modi, during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday, reiterated his stance on the need for ceasing the war between Russia and Ukraine and further added that India is ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. While the Russian Minister briefed PM Modi on the situation in Ukraine, including the ongoing peace negotiations, the PM went on to convey India's readiness to contribute. This came shortly after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an interview, stated that India, if wants, could use its influence with Russia to convince it to end the war in Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war transcends into day 39 on Sunday, the Ukrainian army has claimed to have captured a significant portion of land north of the capital city, while the war situation continues to escalate between both sides. Speaking on the same, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his late-night address, said that the departing Russian troops have been creating a "catastrophic" situation for the civilians by leaving mines around residential areas, abandoned equipment, and even around the bodies of those killed in the attacks.

(With agency inputs)

