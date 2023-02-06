US Eases Visa Backlog, Indians Can Now Get Visa Appointment At American Embassies Abroad

The US Embassy in India has informed that Indians who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or consulate of their destination. Citing the example of Thailand, it said that the country has opened appointment capacity for B1 and B2 visas (business and travel) for Indians.

Taking to Twitter, the US Embassy in India announced on February 3, where it stated, "Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, US Embassy Bangkok has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months."

In yet another tweet dated February 4, the US Embassy in India informed that they have processed more than 1 lakh visa applications which is more as compared to the numbers of 2019. "This January, the U.S. Mission to India processed over 1 Lakh visa applications. That's more than in any month since July 2019 and one of our highest monthly totals ever! And we aren't done yet. Our capacity will continue to increase as our team grows this spring."

Earlier on January 21, the US Mission in India launched the first in a series of special Saturday interview days to reduce wait times for first-time visa applicants. To accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews, the US Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad all opened consular operations.

As per the released statement, the US Mission will continue to open additional slots for appointments to take place on select Saturdays which has been initiated to address the backlog in visa processing caused by COVID-19.

In an exclusive conversation with republic Media Network, Arun Venkataraman, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets highlighted the challenges associated with the issuing of H-1B visas faced by the Indians and assured of making progress.

"COVID-19 pandemic created a lot of disruptions but now we have put ourselves on the trajectory to get passed that--like last year we were able to issue more student visas. We are making significant progress as in 2022 we were able to allot more H-1B visas as compared to the year 2019. There is more work to do as we are not there yet."

(With Agency Inputs)