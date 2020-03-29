US Grants $2.9 Million To India For Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the United States administration has allocated $2.9 million in financial assistance to the country. The $2.9 million aid is a part of the $274 million US assistance to as many as 64 countries which are at most risk in the face of the pandemic.

The US has said that the funds will help India prepare laboratory systems, activate case finding and event-based surveillance as well as support technical experts for response and preparedness to combat the deadly virus outbreak.

"These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance. It also now includes $110 million in new international disaster assistance, which together with our emergency health funding, will be provided for up to 64 of the most at-risk countries," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing.

"This funding is an initial investment, on top of the continuing funding we already provide to multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF," Pompeo further added.

The US administration's announcement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 28, launched the PM CARES Fund wherein citizens can contribute to aide government efforts in supporting those affected by disasters - like the current COVID-19 crisis.

The national fund will provide relief to the affected people dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation and PM Modi urged Indians to donate generously. Soon after the prime minister's announcement on Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the fund. Likewise, several popular actors and sports stars also announced donations for the said fund. Also, BJP President JP Nadda directed all the party MPs to make a contribution to the PM's fund.

Coronavirus Crisis in India

India has witnessed a swell in coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 909 with 19 deaths as on Saturday, March 28, while 79 cases have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infected cases with 180 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Due to Indian government's timely intervention and introduction of preventive measures such as the nationwide lockdown, the country's casualty figures and infected cases are much less as compared to other countries, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic; though the next three weeks are considered to be critical for India. While the developed countries' death toll runs in thousands, India has reported a meager 19 deaths as on date.

(Image source - PTI)