US Hails 2+2 Dialogues With India As Proof Of Expanding Diplomatic And Security Ties

India and the United States are scheduled to hold the third edition of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in just over two years. As per the US State Department, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are already on the flight to India and the dialogue between the two countries is proof of the importance India and the United States give to joint diplomatic and security objectives.

The US welcomes India's emergence as a global power

Pompeo and Esper during their visit will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. As per reports, the US Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During their visit to India, Pompeo and Esper are also expected to hold meetings and discussions with other governmental and business leaders in an effort to devise ways to improve US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The US Secretary of State had posted an update to his trip earlier.

Wheels up for my trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia. Grateful for the opportunity to connect with our partners to promote a shared vision for a free and open #IndoPacific composed of independent, strong, and prosperous nations. pic.twitter.com/IoaJvtsHZC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 25, 2020

This trip will mark the fourth visit for the US Secretary of State to India under the Trump administration. A US State Department statement said, "As the world's oldest and largest democracies, the United States and India enjoy deeply rooted democratic traditions. The growth in the partnership reflects a deepening strategic convergence on a range of issues.”

The statement further added, “Our cooperation is expanding in important areas including health, infrastructure development, energy, aviation, science, and space. Holding the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in just over two years demonstrates a high-level commitment to our shared diplomatic and security objectives.”

The US State Department stated the country welcomes India’s emergence as a regional and global power and that it is looking forward to working together in the United Nations Security Council's upcoming term.

