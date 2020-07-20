US, Indian Navy To Hold Drills Near Andaman And Nicobar Amid Tensions With China

The United States Navy's aircraft carrier USS Nimitz is set to take part in a naval exercise with Indian warships amid ongoing Sino-India border dispute. The US and Indian Navy will hold the PASSEX (passing exercise) near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, months before Malabar exercise as the Indian government mulls over the inclusion of Australia.

The latest naval exercise comes on the back of US' operational deployment of “freedom of navigation” mission in the disputed South China Sea, led by the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan. The joint naval drills send a loud message to China of a possible military alliance between India and the US.

The naval exercise will include warships, submarines, and frigates from Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) as well as the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquartered at Visakhapatnam. Malacca strait remains an important trade route for China and its Belt and Road project, which could be used by India to its advantage.

Read: Myanmar: US-China Embassies Get Into A War Of Words Over South China Sea, Hong Kong

South China Sea conflict

China recently accused the United States of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the Indo-pacific region by deliberately sending its ships to the South China Sea. During a regular press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the US is sending ship in the contentious region to flex its muscles after two US Navy aircraft carriers arrived there.

In a significant show of force, one B-52 Stratofortress bomber participated in a maritime integration exercise with the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups in the South China Sea on July 5. The US Navy said that the B-52 bomber, which took off from home station in Louisiana, flew the 28-hour mission to demonstrate US Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

US Navy activities come after the Department of Defense raised concerns over Beijing’s military exercises in disputed waters of the South China Sea, saying it is will further destabilise the situation. The United States has been strongly objecting to Beijing’s sweeping claims on the South China Sea, calling it unlawful maritime claims.

Read: India Rejects China's Territorial Claim Over South China Sea, Calls Water Body 'part Of Global Commons'