US Navy CNO Admiral Michael Gilday Arrives In Visakhapatnam; To Assess India-US Naval Ops

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) of the US Navy Admiral Michael Gilday arrived on October 12 in Visakhapatnam, India for a three-day official visit where he held talks with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC. The two discussed various issues of common interest in the navies of the two countries. Adm Michael Gilday was later given a guided tour of facilities at Naval Dockyard, according to reports. US embassy stated that Admiral Gilday is visiting India “to reaffirm the growing level of naval cooperation between the two nations.”

“India is one of our closest strategic partners, and our relationship is a stronghold of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Gilday in a US embassy release. “This visit is a great opportunity for me to meet with my counterpart in India and discuss areas for continued mutual cooperation. No doubt, there are many areas where we can partner and collaborate.”

Chief of US Naval operations Admiral Mike Gilday visits Eastern Naval Command today and pays homage to those lost at sea. pic.twitter.com/RhSAcj6VQV — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) October 13, 2021

Admiral Gilday is on a visit to ''fulfill the US Navy’s desire to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific than operating in the region.'' “I am grateful for our navies’ continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific to create an inclusive, free and open rules-based order,” said Gilday. “And by continuing to work closely with the Indian Navy, we will increase our interoperability for decades to come as well as maintain security, stability, and prosperity.”

Welcome to India, @USNavyCNO Admiral Mike Gilday. The #USIndiaDefense partnership is a pillar of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific region and our naval cooperation helps maintain mutual security, stability and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/hqfsycuuGk — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 12, 2021

Thank you Admiral Singh & Indian Navy for hosting me during my visit to India. We're committed to operationalizing our US-India Defence partnership, incl through enhanced info-sharing, regional security & exercising at sea together: Adm Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Ops, US Navy pic.twitter.com/gqHwGq8ZP5 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Admiral Gilday to commence USN Carrier Strike Group

Chief of Naval Operations of the US Navy Admiral Michael Gilday also paid homage to naval personnel at the ‘Smaram Sthal’ Memorial in Naval Dockyard to commemorate the sacrifices of the service members fallen in the line of duty. The latter also visited the statue of 18th century Maratha Admiral Kanohji Angre established outside CNS secretariat in South Block with Admiral Karambir Singh. Admiral Gilday will embark the USN Carrier Strike Group that is expected to participate in Exercise Malabar, along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Vice Adm Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C, ENC comprising of India-US delegates on October 14, reports confirmed.

Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed @USNavyCNO Admiral Michael Gilday on his official visit to India.



They discussed India-US defence relations and ongoing maritime cooperation. pic.twitter.com/4gcdXfxxoI — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 12, 2021

Adm Gilday’s wife, Linda Gilday who accompanied Adm Gilday on the India visit is expected to hold bilateral talks with Committee Members and ladies of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) (Eastern Region), and will also visit the NWWA facilities during her stay at Visakhapatnam. On Wednesday, Admiral Gilday interacted with Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, and various issues of common interest to both navies were discussed. Later on, Adm Michael Gilday was given a guided tour of facilities at Naval Dockyard.

Adm Gilday’s visit will “underscore the growing strength of the US-India Defense partnership as the two countries work in concert with like-minded partners to promote shared goals,” the US embassy stated.

The United States designated India as a major defence partner in 2016, as per the US embassy. Gilday’s visit comes amid the Indian Navy's and the US Navy’s joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, to which Japan became a permanent member in 2015. India entered the second Phase of Multilateral Maritime Exercise Malabar with QUAD members —Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), and the United States Navy (USN).

