Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan Hospitalised After Difficulty In Breathing; Condition Stable

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The leader was admitted to ICU for the treatment of pneumonia after he faced difficulty in breathing on August 3. As per the sources, Azam Khan's condition is said to be stable now.

Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, Medanta Hospital director informed that all the necessary tests of Azam Khan including blood, urine, diabetes, blood pressure, hypertension, the oxygen level were done, after which he was admitted to the critical care department. Pneumonia has been found in Azam Khan's lungs and he is having trouble breathing.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav visited Medanta hospital to take stock of the veteran leaders' health.

SC grants bail to Azam Khan

On May 20, Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur prison after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in an alleged cheating case. This was the 88th case lodged against Khan, who has been in prison since February 2020. In previous orders, the court had granted him bail in the earlier 87 cases.

SC bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopa said it was fit to grant interim bail to Azam Khan, considering the chronology of cases registered against him, one after another by the Uttar Pradesh government. The apex court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution and granted him interim bail. The bench asked him to approach the lower court for regular bail within a period of two weeks.

Notably, the cheating case was filed on May 6, just days before Azam Khan was granted bail in all the earlier cases, and was supposed to walk out of prison. The Rampur MLA has alleged that he was being implicated in multiple cases to prolong his stay in jail.

A prominent Muslim face of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and among its seniormost leaders, Khan had a host of cases filed against him after the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh. He still managed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Rampur and the 2022 state polls while in prison.

(Image: PTI)