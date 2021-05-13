Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Bodies Found Buried In Sand Near River Ganga In Unnao; DM Orders Probe

In yet another shocking incident, dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Wednesday.

Image Credits: Twitter - @ANINewsUP


In yet another shocking incident, dead bodies were found buried in the sand near river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District on Wednesday. According to the District Magistrate (DM), the bodies were found in an area far from the river. Following this incident, the DM has directed his team to conduct an inquiry. In addition, he also informed that a search was underway to find out more bodies in other areas. The DM has also assured that action will be taken accordingly. 

Earlier, many similar incidents were reported where bodies were found in rivers in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In MP, bodies were found in the state's Runj river - a tributary of Ken, in Panna district on Tuesday. The visuals of bodies in the river went viral on social media leading to the local administration arriving at the scene to carry out an investigation. Panna collector Sanjay Mishra revealed that the bodies were put in a river as a part of rituals and had been fished out for a proper burial. This incident came after bodies were earlier found floating in UP's Ghazipur and Bihar's Buxar.

Dead bodies in rivers in UP and Bihar

Around 40 decomposed bodies were found on the banks of River Ganga in Bihar. The bodies later piled up on Mahadeva Ghat's bank at Chausa town. The bodies were found out to be those of deceased COVID-19 patients. The Buxar DM assured that the bodies would be cremated respectfully. Similarly, dead bodies also surfaced on the banks of river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Tuesday morning. 

