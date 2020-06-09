Uttar Pradesh: Cow Slaughter To Be Penalized With 10-year Jail Term & Compensation

The Yogi Adityanath-led administration in Uttar Pradesh approved the Uttar Pradesh cow slaughter act (Amendment) 2020 on Tuesday. Under the act, anyone found guilty of cow slaughter will be persecuted and will have to face 10-year jail term and Rs 5 lakh of fine. The new section makes inflicting injury and torture with intent to endanger the life of a cow or its progeny a punishable offence.

To name and shame offenders, the government will also put out pictures of those indulging in cow slaughtering and harming them in prominent public places across the area they reside. Here is the full order:

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth visited Gorakhpur and Basti districts on Sunday and inspected the emergency wards of government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the CMO. In Gorakhpur, Adityanath inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital, and also visited the duty room and wards, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In Basti, the chief minister held a meeting with the officials and public representatives at the Police Line auditorium, and also inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital. The chief minister said top priority should be given to provide employment to labourers who have returned to the state.

Instructions were issued to prepare a work plan for the next six months while keeping in mind all the employment schemes of the Centre and the state government. Employment should be provided as per local needs to the migrants who had returned to the state. Separate work should be allotted to the self-help groups, so as to provide employment to them, he said.

