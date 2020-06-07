Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Hands Out Masks, Sanitisers To Temple Priests In Moradabad

Quick links:
As the religious places in Uttar Pradesh gear up to reopen from June 8 as per Unlock 1 guidelines, BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh distributed masks, sanitisers, and PPE kits in select temples in Moradabad's Kanth area on Sunday, June 7.
"The Centre and state government are doing everything they can to fight this pandemic. I felt I should also do my bit through my personal money. Hence, our team distributed masks, sanitisers and PPE kits to priests in the temples of our village. They would be interacting with so many devotees from Monday onwards, so they need as much protection as possible from coronavirus," said the BJP MLA.
He added that 50 villages have been sanitised ahead of Unlock 1. The minister also joined in sanitising a temple, along with his team, and pasting stickers on the ground for devotees to ensure social distancing.
"We are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh government that they are taking care of us. If we don't take precautions and follow safety norms, nobody will be able to help. We must all do our bit," one of the priests at Mahakaleshwar Dham told ANI.
The guidelines, pertaining to phase-wise re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have also been put on display outside the temples, the priest added.
With India's first phase of Unlock 1 from June 8, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday rolled out its guidelines for safely reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants. While the majority of the guidelines adhere to the ones advised by the Union Home Ministry, the state has put some additional restrictions like - only 5 people allowed in religious places, disposable menus, etc.
