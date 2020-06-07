Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Hands Out Masks, Sanitisers To Temple Priests In Moradabad

As the religious places in Uttar Pradesh gear up to reopen from June 8 as per Unlock 1 guidelines, BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Singh distributed masks, sanitisers, and PPE kits in select temples in Moradabad's Kanth area on Sunday, June 7.

"The Centre and state government are doing everything they can to fight this pandemic. I felt I should also do my bit through my personal money. Hence, our team distributed masks, sanitisers and PPE kits to priests in the temples of our village. They would be interacting with so many devotees from Monday onwards, so they need as much protection as possible from coronavirus," said the BJP MLA.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Temples To Reopen For Devotees On June 8 Adhering To Strict MHA Guidelines

He added that 50 villages have been sanitised ahead of Unlock 1. The minister also joined in sanitising a temple, along with his team, and pasting stickers on the ground for devotees to ensure social distancing.

"We are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh government that they are taking care of us. If we don't take precautions and follow safety norms, nobody will be able to help. We must all do our bit," one of the priests at Mahakaleshwar Dham told ANI.

The guidelines, pertaining to phase-wise re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have also been put on display outside the temples, the priest added.

READ | Centre Issues SOP For Religious Places Ahead Of June 8 Opening: Masks Mandatory, No Prasad

SOP for reopening temples in UP

With India's first phase of Unlock 1 from June 8, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday rolled out its guidelines for safely reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants. While the majority of the guidelines adhere to the ones advised by the Union Home Ministry, the state has put some additional restrictions like - only 5 people allowed in religious places, disposable menus, etc.

READ | Andhra Pradesh Govt To Run Trial 'darsanams' In Temples On June 8 And 9 Ahead Of Reopening

Guidelines for re-opening temples include:

Religious sites will follow all instructions by contacting the local administration.

No more than 5 people can gather at a time in a religious place.

It will be mandatory to have alcohol-based sanitisers and thermal scanners at the entrance.

Only asymptomatic people will get admission. At the same time, it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.

Shoes and slippers should either be left in the car or a slipper stand should be arranged.

ACs can be run, but the temperature should be between 24 to 30 degrees.

Touching the statues will not be allowed. Offerings will not be distributed. Group singing will be replaced by records.

READ | Kerala: Sabarimala Temple To Reopen From June 14, 50 People To Be Allowed At A Time

(With inputs from ANI)