Uttar Pradesh: Devendra Chauhan Gets Additional Charge Of DGP After Mukul Goel's Transfer

Following the sudden transfer of Director-General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel on May 11, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give additional charge of UP DGP (departmental head) to the Director-General of Police (intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan on May 12, Thursday.

Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi had issued an order to Director-General of Police (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan on Thursday.

In the order sent to Devendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “Following the transfer of DGP Mukul Goel on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give additional charge of UP DGP (departmental head) along with Intelligence department till the full-time appointment is done.”

Uttar Pradesh government on May 11 removed DGP Mukul Goel from the post and shifted him to the post of DG Civil Security.

Mukul Goel removed from post of DGP due to ‘inaction’

Director-General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel was removed from the post of Director General of Police on the charges of negligence, disobedience, and lack of interest in departmental work.

1987 batch IPS officer Mukul Goel was appointed as Director-General of Police by the Yogi Adityanath government in January 2021. However, Mukul Goel was on central deputation holding the charge of Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (ADG BSF). Later, he took premature repatriation to join Uttar Pradesh as Director General of Police.

Reportedly, Mukul Goel has been removed from his post due to frequent reports of heinous crimes in Uttar Pradesh in recent months. Moreover, Mukul Goel was not involved in team meetings and was not present at important departmental presentations. Goel was not called for any key meetings held in the department.

In April, Mukul Goel was not a part of a key meeting on the law and order situation in the state. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This marked the first high-profile transfer in the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Mukul Goel was among several IPS officers who were suspended by the Mayawati government in 2007 for irregularities in the recruitment of police officials. He was Additional Director General (Law and Order) when the Muzaffarnagar riots broke out in 2013 during the rule of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Image: ANI