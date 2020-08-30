Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues 'Unlock 4' Guidelines; Weekend Restrictions To Continue

As Centre eased relaxations under 'Unlock 4', Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday, issued guidelines under the new lockdown limited to containment zones. Apart from Centre's eased guidelines, Uttar Pradesh has continued its weekend restrictions as previous lockdown guidelines. Moreover, after Centre allowed gatherings upto 100 people, UP allowed 30 people to attend weddings and 20 people in funerals till September 20. UP has 53,360 active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 1,62,741 recoveries with 3356 fatalities.

UP's additional relaxations:

Till 20 September, a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and 20 people will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Restrictions on weekends from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM will continue as per previous state lockdown guidelines.

Other relaxations follow as per Centre's allowed activities under 'Unlock 4'

Centre extends lockdown

On Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings upto 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has also directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

As per MHA guidelines, metro services will resume from September 7, Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100 people and open-air theatres will be allowed to open will be allowed from 21 September. While educational institutions will remain shut, MHA has permitted certain activities. Here are the exemptions:

States to allow 50% of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools

Students of Classes 9-12 can visit on voluntary basis, subject to written consent of parent/guardian

Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or state/central govts.

Higher education institutions have been allowed to reopen for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works

UP battles floods

Apart from Coronavirus, Over 600 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, with the Sharda and the Saryu rivers flowing above the danger mark at some places in the state, a government official said on Sunday. The deluge-hit districts in the state are Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar, Mau, Sant Kabir Nagar and Sitapur. The state government has built 373 relief camps and 784 'baarh chowki' (flood posts). As many as 465 boats are being used in the relief and rescue operation, Goyal said. Twenty-nine teams of the NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been pressed into the relief work.

