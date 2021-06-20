Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Guidelines To Tackle COVID-19; Here's What Allowed, What's Not

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Uttar Pradesh Government on Saturday night announced new COVID-19 guidelines depending upon the downfall in infections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that relaxation in the corona curfew will be implemented from Monday, June 21. The government has however instructed citizens to strictly adhere to the COVID protocols amid ease in restrictions.
सोमवार 21 जून, 2021 से आंशिक कोरोना कर्फ्यू में सप्ताह के 05 दिन सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक छूट दी जाए। मास्क, दो-गज की दूरी तथा सैनिटाइजर की अनिवार्यता के साथ इस संबंध में विस्तृत गाइडलाइन्स आज ही निर्गत कर दी जाएं: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज— Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 19, 2021
Apart from the several relaxations, the state government has decided to open 'COVID help desks' in various places where relief has been announced. The campaign of cleanliness, sanitization and fogging will continue on Saturday and Sunday. The guidelines in this regard were issued by Chief Secretary RK Tiwari late on Saturday night as per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
After tweeting about these relaxations, the Chief Ministers' Office lastly reminded that the infection rate has come down but it is yet to be eliminated.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने कहा है कि कोरोना का संक्रमण कमजोर हुआ है, लेकिन समाप्त नहीं हुआ है इसके दृष्टिगत प्रदेश के सभी जिलाधिकारी अपने जनपद में कोरोना गाइडलाइंस का पालन अवश्य सुनिश्चित कराएं।— Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 19, 2021