Uttar Pradesh: Internet Services Suspended In Saharanpur Amid Raging CAA Protests

Amid the uproar over the newly amended Citizenship Law, internet services will be shut down in Saharanpur till Friday to stop spreading of rumors due to the protest. Ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, massive protests are being held throughout the country even though the government keeps reiterating that the Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, and Indian Muslims need not worry.

Speaking to ANI about the suspension of the internet, SSP Dinesh Kumar said, "To prevent spreading of rumors we have decided to close internet services till tomorrow and we have sent a letter regarding that to telecom service providers." He further said that discussions are being held with leaders of religious organisations to peace and assured stringent actions against those who will indulge in spreading rumors.

"We are interacting with local leaders and leaders of religious organisations to ensure that peace is maintained and no rumours are spread. Those who spread rumours on social media will be traced and arrested. We also appeal to people not to hear any rumours and police are standing by your side. Tomorrow there Friday prayers will be offered and we appeal people to offer Namaz, remain peaceful and do not participate in any procession," he added.

Earlier in the day, the internet services were suspended in Mathura for 34 hours from Thursday morning till Friday evening.

Protests in Uttar Pradesh

Last week's reports from Uttar Pradesh suggested that the death toll in the state after Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act had risen to 11. As per sources, the deaths that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh includes two deaths in Bijnor and Sambhal and one each in Firozabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Varanasi. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence.

(With Inputs from ANI)