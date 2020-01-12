Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Girl Sustains Burn Injuries In Acid Splash, Woman Arrested

A 13-year-old girl sustained 18 per cent burn injuries after acid splashed on her hands and face following a clash between a woman and a goldsmith in Kesarbagh area of Lucknow, police said on Saturday. Identified as Gungun Sonkar, the victim a student who works as a domestic help in the nearby houses, is admitted to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Narrating the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Chandra Yadav said, "A woman named Asha Sonkar (60) accused a goldsmith of damaging her anklet while cleaning it. During the argument, she threw the goldsmith's bag, in which there was acid."

Police said that the acid splashed on three women, including two married women who sustained minor injuries and the 13-year-old girl Sonkar. The goldsmith has been identified as Ram Chandra Soni, who cleans silver and gold jewellery. A case has been registered against Asha Sonkar under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the woman has been arrested.

Schoolgirl injured in acid attack by principal

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl was injured when the principal of her alma mater allegedly hurled acid on her in suburban Kanjurmarg in Mumbai on Sunday, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against the principal of the school, based in Bhandup, and three others, including a teacher and two staffers of the school, a police officer said. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning when the teenage girl was taking a morning walk, another police official said quoting the complaint filed by the girl's father.

According to the complainant, the principal flung acid on the chest and one of the legs of his daughter while three others held her. The complainant rushed to the spot after his daughter narrated the incident over a phone, and took her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and later to Sion Hospital, from where she was discharged after initial treatment, the official said. The girl is currently pursuing electronic engineering course from a college in Mahim. The complainant said the principal and others attacked his daughter as they bore a grudge against her for filing a complaint with the police against a school teacher who had punished her in the past.

(with agencies input)