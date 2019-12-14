Madurai Hospital Reconstructs Face Of Nepal Acid Attack Survivor By Almost 90%

Over a period of seven years, a hospital in Madurai has managed to reconstruct the face of a woman acid attack survivor by almost 90%. The woman survivor from Nepal and was attacked in 2013 after she rejected a marriage proposal by a man from her neighbourhood.

90% recovery

After the surgery, speaking to the media, the acid attack survivor said that she was happy as she will now be able to walk out freely without sunglasses and bandages.She also extended her gratitude towards the doctors.

At the time of the incident, her face was completely burnt and her eyes were also affected. Recalling the incident, she said that around two weeks after she rejected the proposal from a man named Kesari, he came to the shop she was working in and threw acid on her. Her father took her to the hospital where after initial medical care, the hospital told her that she will need to undergo cosmetic surgery. The family decided to undergo the surgery in India and decided to do so at a private facility called Devadoss Hospital in Madurai.

Speaking to an agency ANI, Dr Balaji, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Devadoss Hospital said, "Around seven years ago Kansakar came to us with acid burns over her face. At that time she was unable to close her eyes completely so at that time our aim was to make her eyes close by surgery. Three to four procedures were carried out and meanwhile, laser procedure was also carried out to soften the scars. For the past six to seven years she is in our followup. Two days back she came to us for the final touch up procedure. She has recovered around 85 to 90 percent to normal now."

