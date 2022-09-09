The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has directed that the names of all the government hospitals in the state be written in Urdu along with Hindi. The Medical and Health Department of Uttar Pradesh in its order dated September 1, has directed Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all the districts to write the names of government hospitals of the state in Hindi as well as in the Urdu language.

Accordingly, the names of all district hospitals and buildings of Community Health Centres (CHC) and Primary Health Centers(PHC) will be written in Urdu besides Hindi. In addition to this, instructions to write the names and designations of doctors and employees in Hindi as well as in Urdu are also given. Notably, the government issued this directive in response to Mohammed Harun of Unnao, who according to the media reports, claimed that several government agencies were omitting Urdu from their name boards despite it being the second official language of the state.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 7, 1989, a notification was issued by the government of UP ​​to give Urdu the status of the second official language and a mandate was issued on November 19, 1990. Accordingly, instructions have also been issued from time to time to follow it.