Uttar Pradesh: No Woman Bound To Work Before 6 AM & After 7 PM, Written Consent Needed

In a big move, the Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered that no female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 AM and after 7 PM in the state. According to a notification issued by the government on Saturday, if working during the aforementioned hours, female employees should be provided free transportation, food, and sufficient supervision. The announcement has been made by the Governor by exercising powers under clause(b) of subsection (1) of Section-66 of the Factories Act, 1948.

"No woman worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 06:00 AM and after 07:00 PM. No Woman worker shall be terminated from her employment if she denies to work between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM. Women workers working between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM shall be provided free transportation from her residence to workplace by the employer of the factory and back," the notification read, adding that women working between these hours shall also be provided food and sufficient supervision during working hours and journey thereof.

UP Government issues new guidelines for safety of women in workplace

Additionally, the UP Government has ordered that during work between 07:00 PM to 06:00 AM, not less than four

women workers shall be allowed to work in the premises or a particular department. Employers will ensure toilets, washrooms, changing-room, drinking facilities, and lights are available near the workplace, it stated.

Moreover, employers have been asked to intimate the arrangement proposed by him in connection to the employment of female workers to the Inspector of factories of the region concerned, for verification. A maximum period of seven days has been granted for such verification by the Yogi Adityanath government.