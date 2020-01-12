Noida: UP Police Arrests Man For Killing Birds, Two Absconding

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a man from the Rabupura area of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Greater Noida (UP) for allegedly killing birds in the region.

"Some people living in tents near a highway in Rabupura allegedly killed some birds. They used to sell local medicines, etc. We took immediate action after receiving the information about the incident and arrested one person," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh stated while addressing the media. The police also stated that two other suspects are on the run and efforts are being made to arrest them as well.

The locals of Gautam Buddha Nagar accused the men of killing around 6 peacocks and other birds in the area.

"During questioning, the arrested person has said that he did not do anything and alleged that it was the other two who killed the birds," Singh said.

The police also said that it has informed the forest department officials about the incident and more information on the matter will be revealed post forest department files its report.

Two forest department personnel held for graft in Maharashtra

Two forest department officials were arrested from Raigadh district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said. As per an official release, the ACB on Thursday arrested range forest officer Lalita Suryavanashi (34) and forester Bapu Gadade (48), both attached to the Raigadh forest division.

A carpenter has alleged that the two officials demanded Rs. 50,000 for not penalising him and four others for storing wood, manufacturing and selling furniture, without requisite permits, the ACB statement said. After the initial demand of Rs 50,000, the accused settled for Rs 30,000, following which the ACB laid a trap and caught Suryavanshi while accepting the bribe amount, the release stated.

The ACB also stated that the second accused had demanded Rs 20,000 for himself. A case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Wadkhal police station.

(With inputs from ANI/ PTI)