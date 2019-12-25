Uttar Pradesh: Police File Chargesheet Against 13 Accused In Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case

In the recent development, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 13 accused in connection with Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari's murder. Of the 13, Ashraf and Moinuddin have been charged with murder. Earlier the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) along with its Gujarat counterpart arrested a person from Kanpur for providing the pistol used in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on October 18. "On October 18, the president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered by two persons. The prime accused in the case, Ashfaq, alias Moinuddin and Fareed Pathan have been arrested and sent to jail. Yusuf Khan, who provided the pistol, which was used in the murder, has been arrested from Kanpur in a joint operation by the UP and Gujarat ATS," the UP ATS said in a statement, adding that detailed interrogation was on. Two mobile phones had also been recovered from the accused, the ATS said.

READ | Kamlesh Tiwari Murder Case: Details Of Investigation Released By ATS

READ | Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Wife Accuses UP Govt Of Trying To Silence Her

Two accused in the case arrested earlier

The two people who have been earlier accused of killing Kamlesh Tiwari are the 34-year-old Ashfaq Hussain Jakir Hussain Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan. They were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday. Six people have been arrested in this case till now, it includes, the aforementioned three people along with Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh. These three were taken in the police custody last week in connection with the murder case. The Hindu Samaj Leader, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in the Naka area of Lucknow on October 18 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital during treatment. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to the wife of Kamlesh Tiwari.

READ | Kamlesh Tiwari's Murder Case Intensifies After One More Arrest

READ | Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Man Held For Providing Weapon

(With agencies inputs)