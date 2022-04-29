Uttar Pradesh Police Remove Over 21,000 Illegal Loudspeakers Across State After CM Order

In an ongoing exercise started on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh police officials revealed on Thursday that close to 22,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and a volume of over 42,000 was set to permissible limits across the state. Notably, the state government on April 23 ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the State.

Speaking about the ongoing exercise, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Under this exercise, a total of 21,963 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 42,332 such devices was set within permissible limits till Thursday evening." Explaining further about the action, Prashnat Kumar said, "The loudspeakers which are being removed are unauthorised."

ADG Kumar further added that those loudspeakers which have been placed without taking due permission from the district administration or the ones which are placed in excess of the permitted numbers are categorised as unauthorised. The home department has also sought a compliance report from the districts over the removal of loudspeakers from religious places by April 30.

Forces deployed to ensure law & order amid upcoming festivals

Meanwhile, the state authorities also spoke to religious heads for maintaining law and order during the upcoming Alvida Namaz (offering prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan) and Eid festivities.

As per information shared by the home department, local officials have spoken to 29,808 heads of different religions. The authorities have identified 2,846 sensitive places across the state where Namaz is offered. A total of 46 companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), seven companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), along with 1,492 police personnel, have been deployed across the state to ensure law and order.

Yogi Adityanath ordered removing of Loudspeakers

Earlier, following the review meeting on law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath ordered special measures after communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya are likely to fall on the same date in May, making the UP administration take measures to avoid any communal violence in the state. During the review meeting, the direction was given to remove the illegal loudspeakers and regulate the sanctioned ones as per the Supreme Court's order.

Earlier, speaking to ANI on the UP government's order on loudspeaker, ACP Yogesh Kumar, Kaiserbagh, Lucknow said following the order of the court and government, information was given to everyone regarding noise pollution. He further added that this information was given to all temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches and marriage halls. "People are following the guidelines," he told ANI.