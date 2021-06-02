Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad District Administration Mandates Vaccination For All Employees

As the country is currently spearheading one of the world's largest vaccination drive, UP's Firozabad district administration has issued an order that states government employees will not receive their salaries unless they are vaccinated. This decision comes in a bid to encourage COVID vaccination. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also said that his government is eyeing a mammoth target of vaccinating over 90 lakh to 1 crore people in the month of June.

Chief Development Officer, Charchit Gaur said that District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued an oral order of "No Vaccination, No Salary". As per the order, the department will initiate action and stop their salary for the month of May if an employee does not take the COVID vaccine, Gaur said. District treasury officer and other departmental heads have been given directions to implement the order and were asked to make a list and ensure vaccination, added.

The CDO informed that the employees are trying to get themselves vaccinated in fear that their salary might be stopped.

Yogi govt eyes Mammoth Vaccination Drive For UP In June

CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday briefed on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Yogi Adityanath spoke about the vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh amid the second wave of COVID-19. Adityanath stated that so far 1,83,32,104 people have been vaccinated in the state, while also informing that his government is eyeing a mammoth target of vaccinating over 90 lakh to 1 crore people in June.

From June 1, a special campaign has been organised to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44. For this, the government has installed 2100 booths across the state. For people above 45 years of age, we have installed more than 3000 booths," Yogi Adityanath informed. He also added that special booths in all 75 districts have been installed for government officials and journalists.

COVID-19 Situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 4,579 new COVID-19 cases with 5,625 recoveries and 175 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 32,465 with 16,39,572 total recoveries and 20,672 deaths.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)