Uttarakhand Cabinet: CM Dhami Keeps Home, Finance Portfolios; Full List Of Ministers Here

Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami allocated portfolios to 11 newly-inducted state Ministers on Tuesday. All the 11 BJP legislators took oath as state Cabinet Mnisters on Sunday after Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th CM of Uttarakhand. No new faces were inducted in the state Cabinet as all the leaders who took oath were a part of the previous Cabinet.

The newly-appointed ministers include Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand. Keeping crucial Ministries like Home and Finance with himself, Dhami allotted rest of the ministries to his colleagues.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers list

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister: Home, Finance Home, Personnel and Intelligence, Rural Development, Technical Education, Information, Rural Works, Rural Roads and Drainage, Civil Aviation, Energy, Renewable Energy, Medical Health and Medical Education, Planning

Satpal Maharaj: Irrigation, Water Management, Culture, Pilgrimage and Religious Fairs, Public Development Works

Harak Singh Rawat: Forest & Environmental Protection, Climate Change, Labour, Skill Development & Employment, Ayush, Ayush Education, Energy

Banshidhar Bhagat: Legislative & Parliamantary Affairs, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Urban Development, Housing and Information, Science & Technology

Yashpal Arya: Transportation, Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Election & Excise

Bishan Singh Chuphal: Drinking Water, Rural Development, Census

Subodh Uniyal: Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

Arvind Pandey: School Education (Basic), School Education (Secondary), Sports, Youth Welfare, Sanskrit Education, Panchayati Rajds

Ganesh Joshi: Soldiers' Welfare, Industrial Development, Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises,

Dhan Singh Rawat: Co-operatives Protocol, Disaster Management & Redevelopment, Higher Education, Medical Health & Education

Rekha Arya: Women Empowerment & Children Welfare, Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries

Yatishwaranand: Languages, Restructuring, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry

Ministers Given Charge Of Different Districts

The 11 cabinet ministers of Uttarakhand were on Tuesday given charge of different districts to monitor their development. Satpal Maharaj has been appointed as the minister in charge of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Harak Singh Rawat of Tehri, Bansidhar Bhagat of Dehradun, Yashpal Arya of Nainital, Bishan Singh Chufal of Almora, Subodh Uniyal of Pauri, Arvind Pandey of Chamapavat and Pithoragarh, Ganesh Joshi of Uttarkashi, Dhan Singh Rawat of Haridwar, Rekha Arya of Bageshwar and Yatishwaranad the minister in charge of Udham Singh Nagar.