First Tulip Garden Comes Up In Uttarakhand; Munsyari's Climate Perfect For Tulips: Experts

A Tulip garden has come up over 50 hectares of forest land in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Tulips have bloomed in the region after growth trials were successfully conducted in the Munsyari area of the district, which is situated at an altitude of 7,000 feet.

Experts believe that Munsyari's height and climate conditions are more suitable for the germination and flowering of the Tulip.

"Research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Dept (UFD) successfully conducted suitability trial for tulip flowering in Munsyari area of Pithoragarh district, which is at an altitude of around 7000 feet; Germination and flowering both were excellent," said Sanjiv Chaturvedi, UFD Research Wing Head.

Tulips were originally cultivated in the Ottoman Empire (present-day Turkey), the flowers were imported into Holland in the sixteenth century.

(With agency inputs)